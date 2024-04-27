GEORGETOWN, Del.- This spring, Sussex County Libraries are celebrating literacy with the third annual Children’s Book Festival, a gathering of authors and families on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgetown Public Library.
The festival, free to the public, will feature over 20 children’s authors, including noted writers like Kevin McClosky, Kathy MacMillan, Jennifer Swanson and Georgetown’s own bilingual teen author, Maximo Castellanos.
In addition to book readings and signings, the event will offer a wide array of family-friendly activities. Children and teens can look forward to an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, balloon animals, caricatures and even pony rides and a petting zoo, available for a small fee. Food trucks will also be on-site to provide snacks and refreshments.
The Buddy Bison Story Stroll and a variety of hands-on games and learning stations will be available, encouraging children to explore, discover and create, says the Sussex County Libraries. The Bookmobile will be present for library card sign-ups and PAWS for People will provide therapy animals to accompany story-time sessions.
Local organizations such as ILC Dover and the MERR Institute will join librarians from across Sussex County to facilitate educational adventures. Additionally, displays for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Literacy Delaware and Read Aloud Delaware will highlight ongoing literacy and reading readiness programs.
The event will take over West Pine Street, which will be closed to cars for the day, extending from Sussex Central Drive to the Delaware National Guard armory grounds. Attendees can park at Georgetown Elementary School.