GEORGETOWN, Del. - Over 200 state-of-the-art solar panels were installed by Paradise Energy Solutions on the roof of the Georgetown Public Library, making it one of the early adopters of solar power among libraries in Delaware.
Library Director Rachel Culver shared the significance of this initiative. "We're very excited about this. This was from a grant from Energize Delaware, so we are super grateful for that. That funding allowed us to put these solar panels on, and by having the solar panels, our very expensive electric bill will come down, which means that we can offer more community programs, events, and resources for the community," said Culver.
Energize Delaware is a nonprofit organization that supports energy efficiency and solar renewable energy projects across the First State.
"What's exciting about this project is [that] it's the equivalent of planting almost 2,100 trees. It's going to reduce the number of gallons of gas by over 100 barrels over the lifespan of this project, and what's really cool is that this is the equivalent of putting [solar panels on] over 10 houses and covering their entire electric costs for 10 houses just in the Georgetown area," said Keith Modzelewski, program manager at Energize Delaware.
According to the library, since the complete installation of the solar panels at the end of March, they have saved the equivalent of 368 trees planted.
"I think that's outstanding because, especially where we live now, you go around, you're seeing all these trees being taken down. Since I moved here 42 years ago, it is unbelievable the amount of trees that we lost, and whatever we can do for the environment because that is our legacy to pass on to our children and our grandchildren. So, I think that's another kudo to the library to be doing that and to be able to do that," said Carol McDowell, a long-time Georgetown resident.
By having these panels, the library significantly reduces the building's carbon footprint and adds more community activities.
"We do have a host of events coming up this summer, as we always do. We're offering summer reading events for children, teens, adults, all kinds of programs. So those programs will be able to be funded because, in part, our electric bill won't be as high as it normally is," said Culver.
Energize Delaware looks forward to continuing to work with libraries in Delaware to reduce their energy footprint. If you are interested, contact Keith Modzelewski at keith@deseu.org.