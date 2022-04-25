GEORGETOWN, Del. - DelDOT is alleviating traffic and improving safety in lower Delaware, as Sussex County continues to grow. There are multiple projects that are underway in Georgetown.
One of those projects will be taking place at Park Avenue. Crews were out on Monday moving water and utility lines for the construction of a Route 9 truck bypass.
DelDOT says it will also be installing a roundabout at South Bedford Street, Arrow Safety Road, and Park Avenue.
The project is split into two phases, with phase one expected to begin early summer. DelDOT will be relocating Park Avenue to "provide a continuous Route 9 truck bypass from Route 113 to US 9 east of Georgetown," said C.R. McLeod, Director of Community Relations at DelDOT.
The $25 million project also aims to get trucks off of residential streets in the area and alleviate congestion in the town.
"Really it's just going to improve the traffic operations over what the existing road network is. Right now all those trucks trying to get to Route 9 have to go through Georgetown itself or South Bedford Street," said McLeod.
In May, crews will start building the 7th phase of the Georgetown-Lewes trail at Cool Spring Road to Fisher Road.
"We've done sections of trail where we converted the old railroad line to trail, now we are getting in to sections where that's not possible. We're not building on the footprint of the railroad track, that ultimately means its going to be more expensive," said McLeod.
That section is expected to cost just over $1 million dollars, and with 11 phases in all, it will be the single longest trail in Delaware.
Construction on that part of the trail will be complete by late summer. When all of the phases are finished, the Georgetown-Lewes trail will span nearly 17 miles.
In 2024, DelDOT will begin work on an overpass on Route 113, Route 404, and Route 18.
"A project that will remove one of those major intersections along Route 113 in the Georgetown area to make it safer and provide for better traffic flow ... Again, a lot of investments that we are making to upgrade and improve our infrastructure across Sussex County as Sussex continues to grow," said McLeod.