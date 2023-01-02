GEORGETOWN, Del.- From new eateries to healthcare buildings to convenience stores, Georgetown is welcoming new businesses.
Spagnolo’s Italian Deli opened on South Bedford Street in August.
Owner Sandy Aiken is continuing a family tradition just about two miles from where she lives.
"My dad used to cater parties, weddings, whatever in the basement of the house and cater all these parties and then as we grew older he would open the deli, start there and it’s something I always wanted to do," Aiken said.
There are also some big name businesses moving into Georgetown especially off of Route 113 including the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill and Wawa near Edward Street which is expected to open in the middle of this year.
Georgetown Chamber Of Commerce President/CEO Linda Price says there is more help out there for people looking to open their own business.
"There’s a lot more resources that are out there especially for Hispanic businesses," Price said. "So they’re training people that want to own their own business. So they’re doing a lot of that and I think it makes it really easy."
Mayor Bill West says there is pressure to grow referencing exploding towns like Milford to the north and Millsboro to the south.
"If we don’t try to keep up, we’re gonna fall behind and this will be a no-stop town. People will just be riding through," West said. "But I think the biggest asset is if people will start looking beyond two or three years from now or even right now. Let’s look ten, fifteen years from now what we can make this town."
Mayor West says Dairy Queen should be open relatively soon. Spagnolo’s is open Monday through Friday.
Keeping up to make a greater Georgetown and a boom for businesses.