GEORGETOWN, Del. - Candidates can now file for the annual municipal election this spring.
The town says the council seats of First and Second Ward are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Sue Barlow and Christina Diaz-Malone.
Candidates must be at least 21-years-old and live in Georgetown. The Town Councilperson from the First Ward must live in Georgetown and in the First Ward. The Town Councilperson from the Second Ward must live in Georgetown in the Second Ward. Those elected will serve a two year term.
The deadline for candidates to file for election is April 21st, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Voters must register by May 10th, 2023.
The Georgetown municipal election will take place May 13th, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.