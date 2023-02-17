GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Town of Georgetown says they are looking for input from the public and interested property owners for a possible expansion to the town's Downtown Development District.
The town says that the district was designated by Governor Markell in August 2016, encompassing 83.2 acres, and would expand to 105 acres if this change goes into effect. They say specific information on the current Downtown Development District Plan can be found on the Town’s Website, or by contacting the Planning Department.
According to the town, the only requirement is that any proposed expansion must be contiguous to the existing district boundaries. Anyone with input or recommendations is encouraged by the town to submit them in writing to info@georgetowndel.com or in person at 37 The Circle.
The town says that the Downtown Development Districts Act was created to leverage state resources in a limited number of designated areas in Delaware's cities and towns to: spur private capital investment in commercial business districts and other neighborhoods; stimulate job growth and improve the commercial vitality of our cities and towns; and help build a stable community of long-term residents in our downtowns and other neighborhoods.
They say that funding was allocated through General Assembly to DSHA under this act for the purpose of establishing and administering the DDD Rebate Program. They say investors who make Qualified Real Property Investments to commercial, industrial, residential, and mixed-use buildings or facilities may apply to DSHA for a DDD Rebate.
The town is asking for all input and recommendations to be submitted by the end of March. Anyone wanting more information should contact the Town Offices at (302) 856-7391.