GEORGETOWN, Del - The first reading of Georgetown's ordinance dealing with recreational marijuana businesses got another attempt at Monday night's town council meeting.
At the meeting held on June 10, the ordinance that was scheduled to be read stated the Monday - Friday hours of operations for these businesses would be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. That led to some debate and changes. While the 8:00 pm close time remains, the new time businesses can open has been pushed to 9 a.m.
The new draft ordinance also solidifies that retail marijuana establishments cannot be located within 1,000 feet of any church, licensed childcare facility; school or rehab center.
Locals continue to have strong opinions for and against marijuana.
"I think it has as much of right to be sold as any other substances, like liquor or beer," says John Barry of Georgetown. "There's always a downside when money is changing hands, especially in the later hours. I would say, if anything, they should maybe close it a little early and not go past dark. That would be my recommendation."
Clayton Townsend is concerned about the distance these businesses would be allowed to operate from homes.
"I want that to be reflected in our ordinance that they're going to be protecting the quality of the developments that we do have," Townsend says.
Georgetown is one of the few Sussex County communities that has not banned recreational marijuana. It has been nearly a year since town officials began the process of crafting policy on how to handle it.
It is a subject that has not only been debated by the town council but people living in Georgetown as well. On June 17, the town received a statement of opposition from Gary Hutchison.
"In Prince Georges county I served three years as a patrol officer and then 3 years on the Emergency Services Team (SWAT) before taking over the department’s firearms program," Hutchison wrote. "While on the Emergency Services Team we conducted many raids with the Narcotics Squad. In each case, I observed countless containers of Marijuana along with the various other drugs involved. I never encountered a drug suspect that did not start with and continue using Marijuana. We only have to look to our far west states to see the result of lax laws and extensive sale of Marijuana."
Four days later the town received an email from Jon and Janet Peterson. "Marijuana is now legal in Delaware, stated the Petersons. "I hope that Georgetown steps up and ensures that residents have access to state-controlled shops where they can purchase products that don't have the possibility of contamination from other substances like fentanyl."
If the ordinance is eventually approved, up to two businesses would be permitted. They would be limited to operating in the commercial district along U.S. 113.