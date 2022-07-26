GEORGETOWN, Del.- It was an over two-hour town council meeting Monday night in Georgetown with much of its discussion over the Marvel Carriage Museum and the flying of a Confederate flag near it.
President of the Georgetown Historical Society Jim Bowden said the consideration of the money shouldn't involve the flag and that there is an agreement with an organization over it.
"We do not have the ability with the agreement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans to change that flag or lower the flag," Bowden said.
Mayor Bill West who doesn't think the flag should be in public view says none of the money is going towards the flag or the monument.
"They requested funding to do some repairs on a floor and some windows in one of the old buildings and I understand that," Mayor West said. "That money, that's what its there for to help. The great fund is to help education and that's part of education and learning."
The monument remembers the lives of Delawareans who fought as Confederate soldiers. Joseph Lawson of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice is upset that the flag that flies with it is still there.
"It represents one of the most heinous episodes of American history," Lawson said. "It represents racism. It represents all men are evil and it should not be outside where it is right now."
Town Council member Angela Townsend disagrees and voted for the money to be sent to the Historical Society.
"Every time I see that flag, and I've said it before and people think I'm wrong, but it's not a racist flag," Townsend said. "It's part of our history. The Marvel Museum needs the funding. They're not associated with the monument or the flag."
Mayor West says that the city solicitor is going to be writing up a memorandum of understanding to try and get the flag taken down while still providing the money to the Georgetown Historical Society.