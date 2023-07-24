Georgetown town council begins discussions on recreational marijuana

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown town council is beginning the discussions on what to do about the sale of recreational marijuana in town.
The early discussions will revolve around whether or not to regulate marijuana or to restrict the sale.
According to town manager Gene Dvornick, the town has not ruled out allowing the recreational sale of weed- at least for right now.
"I think its naïve to think that there's not marijuana already in Georgetown," he said. "I think it's what you're seeing with all the states that are surrounding us. I would hope that we don't miss out on the revenues or the opportunities in the future for revenues related to the sale."
Georgetown already has ordinances that regulate medical marijuana. Dvornick continued that if the sale of marijuana is not banned, it would likely be similar to those rules.
In a meeting Monday night, the town said that any proposed ordinance would have to go to a public hearing before planning and zoning and then before the town council.