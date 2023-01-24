GEORGETOWN, Del. -
The Central NAACP continues to put pressure on the Georgetown Town Council over the confederate flag that is flown in town.
It has submitted an official FOIA request asking for all public financial records related to the town's 2022 holiday party, and any other payments made to the Georgetown Historical Society and Marvel Carriage Museum in the last 10 years (from January 2013 to January 2023).
Central NAACP President Fleur McKendell says, "We will continue to speak up and speak out to those in power because at the end of the day we truly believe that the officials hold the positions, but the people have the power. The power to make change, and that is exactly what we are going to do and we're going to stay on the front lines of this issue until we see that flag come down."
Moving forward, the NAACP plans to collaborate with like-minded organizations on more radical advocacy, whether it be rallies or protests.
Georgetown Town Council member Angela Townsend said today that "McKendell is welcome to her opinion, but it won't change anything. The flag will not be coming down."