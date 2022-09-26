GEORGETOWN, Del.- It's been a heated debate since the beginning and Monday night was no exception.
Despite the recommendation from the Attorney General's office to void the Georgetown Historical Society's check, the council voted 3-2 to approve the check again.
Mayor Bill West says this decision will lead to legal problems.
"This is going to court and life will be reversed," West said. "So you know by doing the things that we've just done, we are dragging this out to where there's going to be a lawsuit in the town of Georgetown."
Council member Angela Townsend denies that anything ever happened in private in the first place.
"We had executive session," Townsend said. "We cleared the air and we were moving forward with the check. So we didn't have private meetings. None of that. We didn't have a quorum. We executed the check."
Fleur McKendell representing the Lower Sussex NAACP says allowing the historical society to keep the check is just wrong.
"You still have not done your responsibility in that," McKendell said. "So you are wrong. You are still wrong. You will be held accountable and there will be serious consequences."
While Penuel Barrett and Sue Barlow didn't offer any comments on the Department of Justice's recommendation and the confederate flag, Townsend said she will continue to support the flag flying because that's what her constituents want.
"I talk to people who live in town and they're for the flag," Townsend said. "And they're for the flag because they consider it history. Please do not erase our history."
So now the question that remains is will the Department of Justice sue the town council now that it's members have decided to forego its recommendation.