Georgetown volunteers pack meals for global hunger relief

GEORGETOWN, Del.- In Georgetown, on Saturday, March 9th, 400 volunteers came together to pack 100,000 meals for people going hungry around the world.
The Grace United Methodist Church partnered with the international nonprofit, Rise Against Hunger, to host the event called 'Feeding the 5,000 Multiplied.' Volunteers gathered at Sussex Central High School to package nutritious meals to help tackle food insecurity worldwide. Meal boxes consisted of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables, and vitamins.
This is the second year in a row that the Grace United Methodist Church hosted the event with Rise Against Hunger.