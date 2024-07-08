GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Environmental Protection Agency is conducting an investigation at the Georgetown North Groundwater Superfund Site, to find clean up methods and strategies for existing contamination in the groundwater and soil.
From Feb. to March of 2024 the EPA conducted vapor intrusion sampling to see if vapor from site-related contaminants in the groundwater are present throughout Georgetown.
The EPA will be providing sample results along with recommendations for further sampling or mitigation measures.
The town said it thanks the community for their patience and support during the investigation. If you have any questions contact Emlyn Velez-Rosa the remedial project manager at 267-546-7029.