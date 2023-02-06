MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police is investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian that happened in a Millsboro parking lot on Friday afternoon.
Troopers say just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 3 a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center, located at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. At this time, a woman walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving forward from the stop sign. As a result, the front of the Jeep struck the woman at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
According to police, the 60-year-old Millsboro woman driving the Jeep was not injured. The pedestrian who was struck, a 62-year-old woman from Georgetown, was flown to a hospital by helicopter for serious injuries. DSP says she later died on the evening of Feb. 5.
The woman who died has not yet been identified as police are notifying family members.
No other vehicles were involved in this crash. No roadways were closed as a result of the collision.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.