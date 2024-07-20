Georgetown's National Night Out

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown is gearing up for a night of community fun and engagement with its annual National Night Out event. Scheduled for August 10th from 6 to 8 PM, the festivities will take place at the Richard Allen School.
This exciting event promises an evening filled with delicious food, entertaining games, and a variety of vendors. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to tour different vehicles, adding an element of exploration to the night.
National Night Out is a significant occasion as it fosters a sense of community and provides a valuable opportunity for the public to meet and interact with local first responders. This event allows locals to learn more about the essential work these heroes perform every day.