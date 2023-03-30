Georgetown's Pallet Village Two Months In

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown's pallet village opened the gates for the first time two months ago on January 30th.
While village managers say there has been a lot of early success, they say there is still work to be done.
Judson Malone with the Springboard Collaborative says there has been a lot of interest by potential new neighbors since the doors opened. He also says efforts like the village are an important step in fighting against homelessness.
"When people are homeless in a very severe environment, they very seldom avail themselves of all the services that are out there," he said. "Because number one, it's hard to connect with all these different services without help."
Georgetown's pallet village offers a temporary place for the homeless to stay.
The village has seen one person successfully move from a tiny house to regular housing. A partner of Springboard Collaborative's is also helping the homeless open bank accounts.
Kelly Sturgis lives in the village, and says the program has changed her life.
"There's a lot more people and everybody seems to get along," she said. "It's a lot better than being in the woods."
Over in Milford, the city council has shown interest in a pallet village like this one. According to Malone there are plans for a public workshop to discuss it in the near future.