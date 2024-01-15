Getting roads ready for the first snow of the season

GEORGETOWN, Del. - DelDOT trucks could be seen all over the county on Monday, preparing for the snow. Some trucks were out as early as 7:00AM, brining the roads. DelDOT says the purpose of brining the roads is it acts as something for the salt to stick to.
Kenny Hudson, an equipment operator for DelDOT, has been snow plowing for over 26 years. Hudson says while the job may look fun, it is actually very stressful because people's safety depends on it.
"When I was younger, it was exciting to come out and work in the snow, but as you get older, you get more worried about your safety, everybody else's safety," explained Hudson.
One driver said it is always good to take extra precautions even though the roads are salted.
"Especially when snow is accumulating on the ground, driving a little slower might be safer, and if you have a car that can handle the snow, better to use that than one that can't," explained Ryan Shaffer.
Cautiously enjoying the first snow, is most important.