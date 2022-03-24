OCEAN CITY, Md.- Probably the biggest clam shell you've ever seen. A group of craftsman in West Ocean City are building a giant shell sculpture, complete with some surprises.
Stratoglass Fiberglass in West Ocean City usually repairs boats and builds marine equipment. Now, they are turning to building a giant seashell.
The Mermaid Museum in Berlin asked the group to build an interactive, shell sculpture for the museum. Made of fiberglass, the sculpture is 7 feet tall. When it's finished, it will be able to hold a family of four inside.
It starts out with two giant molds. Once the fiberglass is popped out, assembly begins, and the shell will get a fresh coat of paint.
"We will give it all the pearls, and glitter and shine and make it look like a giant life size shell," said Mike Volpe, who is working on building the sculpture.
The Mermaid Museum will fill it with a giant pearl and papasan cushion to sit in. But just a heads up before taking pictures with it...
"We're going to make it squirt water. That should make the kids laugh and smile while taking pictures in it," said Volpe.
The sculpture is expected to be finished and assembled at the museum in just over a week.