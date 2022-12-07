Dover, Del. - December 7th, tonight, marks the Gift of Lights, held at Dover International Speedway.
From 4 pm to 9 pm, first responders and their families can come out to the Monster Mile's drive-thru event.
According to the event, drivers will be taken through a one and a half mile winter wonderland, seeing 60 scenes with a whopping three million lights!
In addition, the event states free admission will be given to all active-duty airmen, reservists, guardsmen, guardians and veterans, along with, nurses, police and paramedics with valid IDs.