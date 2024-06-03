LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Mayor and City Council held a public hearing Monday night on the proposed Henlopen Bluff neighborhood. The developer wants to add 79 single-family homes to a 61-acre property along Gills Neck Road across from the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.
The property is owned by Showfield, LLC. The Lewes Planning Commission Recommendation Remand from March includes creating a left turn lane from Gills Neck Road and a kayak launch into the canal while preserving some woods in the open space area around Whites Pond.
Some think recommendations like sidewalks are needed in the area.
"I think that the city should go ahead and grant the developers their preliminary approval now and I would hope that they will require a means to put in a sidewalk along Gills Neck Road," says Rhodes Vessels of Lewes.
Other locals and even visitors worry the growing community is already too busy.
"Everything keeps looking the same and I call it Pleasantville and I'm sick of it," says Annie Cohen of Maryland. "I know there's commerce and all that, but really, we've got to keep some of what feels normal and natural and beautiful."
"Everywhere you look, there's just too many developments going up and there doesn't seem to be enough infrastructure to support everything," says Charlie Williams of Lewes.
After the public hearing, the Mayor & City Council will decide on the preliminary plan for Henlopen Bluff. The city says it will accept written comments through July 5 at noon. The public comment form is available on the city's web page for Henlopen Bluff.
This community has been the topic of a heated debate since July 2023. Lewes Planning and Zoning held meetings to discuss the developer's plans in Oct. 2023 and Feb. and March 2024.