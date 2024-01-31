ANNAPOLIS, Md - The issue of transgender athletes competing in girls' sports will now be debated in the Maryland General Assembly. A hearing is scheduled for 1:00 pm when the Ways and Means Committee will take up House Bill 47 - The Fairness In Girls Sports' Act.
Republican State Senator Mary Beth Carozza (Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties) cross-filed the bill (SB381) in that chamber. In a joint statement Carozza and Republican Delegate Kathy Szeliga said, "Bodies play sports, not identities. It takes only one trans-identified male to displace the trajectory of every female athlete in the sport. We know this from the hundreds of female titles, awards, medals, and podium spots lost throughout the world."
Currently the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA), the governing body for most of the state's interscholastic programs, is currently leaning into the gender identity in determining participation. Click here to view that policy.