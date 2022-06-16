WICOMICO COUNTY, Md-- Those who knew Wicomico Deputy Glenn Hilliard best say he was a man who lived life to the fullest, always with a great attitude.
"When he came home from work, everyone flocked to Glenn," his brother-in-law Theo Hobbs tells WRDE. "Every one of his kids came flocking out to get to Glenn because he's the life of that house."
Hobbs and Hilliard both were members of the Lighthouse Church of God in Berlin where they served on the Pastor's Council. According to Hilliard's obituary, the deputy was an A/V technician at church.
His tech skills were noted by Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis, who said Hilliard was thoroughly involved in the office's drone program. Hilliard was a FAA certified drone pilot.
"He was a master with electronics," Lewis told reporters. "[His wife] Tashica said to me a while ago how excited he was about the new drone we were getting here in Wicomico County because he wanted to operate that."
Sheriff Lewis said Hilliard fixed phones for deputies as well, and that he was a well dressed, affable teammate.
"Anytime I saw him I called him Smooth because he was a good looking guy and he always had a smile on his face," Lewis said.
That attitude was echoed by Hilliard's brother-in-law Hobbs.
"He's the life of the party," Hobbs said of Hilliard. "[The kids] love their mom but this man, this man is important."
Hilliard served as a Berlin police officer and in the Berlin Fire Department in the past. Berlin town offices will be closed on Tuesday so employees can attend his funeral.
Throughout his career, Deputy First Class Hilliard served on the Deputy U.S. Marshal Task Force, as a Seasonal Police Officer for Ocean City Police Department, as a Crisfield Police Officer and an Associate Instructor for Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. He was also a lifeguard.
Hilliard was also a member of the Maryland Sheriffs' Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111--where a Back the Blue event is taking place Sunday. The Deputy also was part of the Phi Omicron Psi Zeta Chapter Fraternity, Inc.
Hilliard is survived by his wife, three children and his mother along with many family members. To read his full obituary, click here.