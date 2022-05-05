SEAFORD, Del.- Global Public Safety opened its doors in November in its first location in Delaware. It joins 11 other locations up and down the east coast.
Owner David Van Scoyoc says its services will help take maintenance tasks off of the departments themselves.
"Most agencies don’t have in-house outfitters so they bring it out to us and since we do volume we can do it a little more affordably than they can do in-house," Van Scoyoc said.
The company’s technicians work on police vehicles. What you notice most with a car out on the roads are the flashing lights which have changed dramatically over the years.
"Eventually, LED’s came in and kind of took over," President of Fleet Reps Kevin Walker said. "Softer on the eyes, low amp draw, work well with the vehicles. But they’re still extremely bright. So what we are doing today is working to control that light."
Lights serve different purposes depending on what the car is doing. They will flash quicker when on the way to a scene but Public Safety Division Director of Team One Network Jason Meyer says it can flash differently when in park.
"Calm the chaos," Meyer said. "That allows us to control the lights. Everything’s flashing together. You don’t get that big purple blob that you tend to see on a multi-vehicle stop. Allows the officers to be more identifiable."
It’s not just new technology for police cars that was being shown. The DUI simulator from the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement was at the open house.
Drivers in the scenario have a blood alcohol content pf about .15 behind the wheel of the simulator which is double the legal limit. Corporal Joseph Dominic says whether for operations or education, technology is a major piece of law enforcement,
"Pretty much every year, there is new technology coming through our job that we have to adapt to just to make our lives easier and make the citizens lives easier and ultimately safety is what it’s all about," Dominic said.
The new location will be convenient for many of the local police departments. Global Public Safety is hiring for some positions.