GREENWOOD, Del. - A GoFundMe has been started for Connie Bawel, the wife of the victim of Saturday's tornado in Greenwood, Daniel Bawel.
The fundraiser was started by the couple's granddaughter, Makenzie Harriman, with a goal of $8,500, with the fundraiser already reaching twice that amount at the time of writing.
Harriman writes that funds will be used to replace all of the clothing Connie lost in the disaster, as well as cover the funeral costs for Daniel.
To donate, you can access the GoFundMe here.
The town of Greenwood is also raising money through gift cards, and is accepting donations all week.