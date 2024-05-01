Golfers tee off at the newly opened Southern Delaware Golf Club 

MILFORD, DE— After two years of anticipation and renovation the Southern Delaware Golf Club officially opened their tee boxes to area golfers today in Milford.
Originally established in 1960 as a modest 9-hole course under the name Shawnee Country Club, the course has undergone several transformations over the decades. Known for a time as the Rookery North, the course has now been revitalized under the ownership of the Johnson Company.
Director of Agronomy, Bill Kaupfer, explained how much work has gone into this project. "We started our renovation where we redid every green to USGA specs. We redid every bunker, shaped new drainage, new sand, and re-turfed all of the fine turf throughout the whole property."
Despite a soft opening earlier in the year, Wednesday marked the official launch of the Southern Delaware Golf Club. Golf enthusiasts wasted no time in exploring the newly refurbished grounds, with positive feedback pouring in from early players.
Chad Reicahlod, one of the first to make his way around the new track says "It's been great. The weather's been perfect. The course is in great condition. Grass is still growing in a little bit, but the greens they rolled really nice. The bunkers are perfect, fairways are clean. So really not much to complain about."
While the course is now open for golf, some amenities are still undergoing final preparations. The restaurant, operated by Big Oyster, is not quite ready. The official opening date has yet to be confirmed. An employee did tell CoastTV that they are hoping that the restaurant will be open within a few weeks.