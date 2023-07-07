LEWES, Del. - The stretch of beach at Gordons Pond in Cape Henlopen State Park that was previously closed to protect the piping plover nest has been reopened. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the nest failed, likely due to being hunted by red foxes.
The department believes the foxes killed one of the parents and all three chicks that hatched last month. The nest was protected against predation by an exclosure around it that was put up by the Division of Fish and Wildlife biologists, but the adults were susceptible to predators when they left the nest to feed. The chicks also became more vulnerable as they grew and began venturing outside the nest area.
Officials removed about 800 feet of fencing on Friday from the area that was closed off on June 26. The protective fencing had extended to the high water mark on a portion of Cape Henlopen's ocean beach while symbolic fencing, cautionary signage on fence posts tied off by twine, was also removed from the area as it reopened to beachgoers and anglers on Friday.
Though this was the first closure for the protection of piping plovers at Gordons Pond in seven years, the species has nested there on a number of occasions since its Endangered Species Act listing in 1986.
The closed stretch of beach at The Point remains closed through Sept. 1.