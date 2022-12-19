WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Governor John Carney was elected National President of The Council of State Governments. He succeeds Hawaii Governor David Ige, who served in this role in 2022.
The Council of State Governments is a nonpartisan association of all elected and appointed state officials from all three branches of government. Governor Carney was elected by the organization's Executive Committee and Leadership Council, which is made up of representatives of all state governments in the United States.
"During his tenure as a public servant at the local, state, and federal level, Governor Carney has distinguished himself as a problem solver and an innovator," said CSG Executive Director and CEO David Adkins. "He has consistently demonstrated the ability to bring people together and, as a result, he has produced impressive results for the people he serves."
"State leaders focus on getting things done, and it’s important we share best practices and success stories among states, regardless of political party," said Governor Carney. "I look forward to working with state leaders across the country to advance issues that are important to all of us — making sure we have safe communities, a strong and growing economy, and world-class public schools for all our children.”
Carney's one-year term as CSG National President will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.