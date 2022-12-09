WILMINGTON, Del. - Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order for 30 more days. This allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
“Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. And get your flu shot if you haven’t yet.”
Additionally, three grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will go to Delaware's federally qualified health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout the state. Announced Friday, the combined amount of the grants is over $600,000.
Over $180,000 of this total will go to La Red Health Center, which has multiple locations in Sussex County.
"As we enter the winter months, it's vital we supply our federally qualified health centers with the funding and resources they need to get shots in the arms of Delawareans up and down our state," said Delaware's congressional delegation.
This follows an announcement from the Health Resources and Services Administration on Nov. 22 about an initiative for HRSA-supported health centers to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in their communities with a focus on underserved populations. This initiative includes $350 million in funding to support health centers in increasing the administration of updated COVID-19 vaccines in different means like drive-ups, walk-ups, and mobile events.