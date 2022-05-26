COVID-19 Delaware Data 05/23/2022

WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Thursday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days.

The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.

“Positive cases are increasing here in Delaware and it’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep doing the things we know that work. Stay home if you’re sick and get tested. Mask up in public indoor settings or if you are at a higher risk for illness. Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible.”

Under Delaware law, public health emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.  

Recommended for you