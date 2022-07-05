DELAWARE– Governor John Carney is calling on the Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness to resign, after a jury found her guilty on three misdemeanor charges last Friday.
On Monday, Carney issued the following statement:
“The Auditor of Accounts has been found guilty by a jury of three misdemeanors. The Delaware Supreme Court has made it clear that under Article XV, Section 6 of the Delaware Constitution, addressing the removal of 'any public officer convicted of misbehavior in office or of any infamous crime.'”
The statement went on to say that "the governor has no power to act until after the entry of a judgment of conviction by the Superior Court. (See Slawik v. Folsom, 410 A.2d 512 (Del. 1979). The Superior Court has not yet entered a judgement of conviction in the proceeding."
The statement suggested that Gov. Carney believes "the Auditor cannot do her job effectively under the circumstances, and he understands that some in the Legislature have called for her immediate removal from office."
Last Friday, Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman issued a joint statement in response to the jury’s conviction of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, in part saying:
"When Auditor McGuiness was charged in November, the Senate Majority Caucus immediately called on her to take a leave of absence, citing concerns about her ability to execute her official duties given the gravity of the transgressions outlined in the indictment. Now that she has been found guilty of official misconduct, illegally structuring contracts to flout procurement laws, and conflict of interest, we call on her to resign immediately. Any public official engaged in these behaviors is unfit for public office, but especially the state’s top financial watchdog. While Auditor McGuiness considers her options and political future, the Delaware State Senate will carefully consider its Constitutional role in ensuring accountability and that the best interests of Delawareans are served.”
After deliberating for about four hours over two days, 12 jurors acquitted McGuiness of the theft and intimidation charges (both felony counts). They found her guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring a contract to avoid a procurement rule.
McGuiness is responsible as state auditor for rooting out government fraud, waste and abuse.