DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney has postponed his State of the State address due to illness. The governor is nursing a fever and mild symptoms.
A new date has yet to be announced for Carney's address, which was originally slated for 2 p.m. this afternoon in the House of Representatives chamber in Legislative Hall.
A media availability session with the leadership of the House and Senate Republican caucuses has also been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Pending further changes, the governor is still set to present his FY 2025 budget proposal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, at the Delaware Public Archives Building.