DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday signed a package of six gun safety bills on the last day of the legislative session in Delaware. This package includes legislation that:
- Bans the sale of assault weapons (HB 450)
- Raises the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21 (HB 451)
- Strengthens background checks by reinstituting the Firearm Transaction Approval Program (HB 423)
- Limits high-capacity magazines (SS 1 for SB 6)
- Holds gun manufacturers and dealers liable for reckless or negligent actions that lead to gun violence (SB 302)
- Bans the use of devices that convert handguns into fully automatic weapons (SB 8)
“We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen around the county from happening here in Delaware," the governor said. "We are not waiting to do what’s right – to take steps that will make our state safer."
The governor's signing was met with protests. Many people stood outside his office chanting and calling for a restoration of gun rights.
"This is tyranny out and out," Paul Johnston told WRDE. "You cannot go and vote out the constitution and tell the people that you are going to vote against the constitution because you can. Because you have the numbers. That actually is not right."
The bills are expected to be challenged in court.