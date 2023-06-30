DELAWARE - Gov. John Carney signed a package of legislation Friday that aimed at enhancing safety on Delaware's roadways. The legislative package includes measures to:
- Address speeding and reckless driving.
- Expand "move over" protections.
- Require helmets for motorcycle riders in their first two years.
- Strengthen child safety seat requirements.
- Enable green lights on snow plows to improve visibility.
These initiatives, coupled with ongoing efforts by the Delaware State Police and the Department of Transportation, are aimed at reducing deaths and ensuring safer driving conditions for Delawareans.
"Delaware has had 43 fatalities on our roads since Gov. Carney announced the introduction of these bills three months ago, bringing our total for the year to 75," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "We are grateful to the state legislators who stepped forward to sponsor and support these bills, and Gov. Carney for signing this package into law today as we enter peak summer travel season on our roads."
Among the measures included in the legislative package is House Bill 120, which established speeding violations of 90 mph or more as a reckless driving offense. The bill aims to address and reduce speeding-related crashes, which have been a significant contributor to deadly accidents in Delaware.
Another, House Bill 92 or more commonly known as the "move over" law, requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed when approaching any stationary vehicle displaying warning signals. This bill is the result of efforts to enhance safety for law enforcement, first responders, and other individuals working along Delaware's roadways.
Senate Bill 86 mandates the use of helmets for motorcycle riders during their first two years of obtaining a license.
With the goal of improving child safety, Senate Bill 68 introduces specific requirements for car seats based on age and weight as opposed to the previously vague requirements. There has been a 42 percent increase in child deaths and serious injuries from car crashes in the last year, according to Jennifer McCue from injury prevention coordination and the trauma program at Nemours Children's Hospital.
Finally, Senate Bill 89 allows state owned and operated snow plows to use flashing or revolving green lights during snowstorms and other inclement weather to increase visibility to help prevent accidents involving snow plows.
Additionally, a substitute for House Bill 94 implements a five-year trial run of a system that would permit the use of automatic speed cameras in work zones and residential areas within municipalities.
More information about the legislative package can be found at de.gov/trafficsafety.