DOVER, Del.- Paid Family Leave is coming to Delaware in 2025.
On Tuesday, Governor John Carney signed Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 1 into law.
This legislation creates a statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program, offering eligible Delaware workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave.
Under the law, the leave can address a worker's own serious health condition; to care for a family member with a serious health condition; to bond and care for a new child; or to address the impact of a family member's military deployment.
“This legislation will build on the work we’ve done for state employees and extend paid leave into the private sector," said Gov. Carney. "It’s the right thing to do and it will make Delaware more attractive for younger workers."
The leave will be funded equally by the employer and employee; the amount being less than one percent of an employee's weekly pay.
Businesses with fewer than 25 workers would only be required to participate in the family leave portion. Businesses with fewer than 10 workers would not be required to participate in parental leave, but they may opt-in. Businesses with comparable benefits would be able to opt-out of the program in whole or in part.
“Today, we’re confirming what many have known for a long time: Paid family leave is a right. This isn’t a perk or some nice-to-have benefit; it’s essential to welcome a child, care for a sick or dying loved one, or deal with a serious medical issue. When my first child was born, I had to take short-term disability, then unpaid leave. By the time I had my other two kids, I left my full-time job because I couldn’t afford to take unpaid leave and then pay for daycare. No parent should have to make that decision,” said Representative Debra Heffernan. “The Healthy Delaware Families Act says that Delaware workers will no longer have to choose between their children, their loved ones, their health, and their job. It will give residents the security to take on these critical life situations and know that they don’t have to sacrifice their careers. Employers know this is a sound and compassionate policy. That’s why so many companies already offer paid family leave.”
Statewide paid family and medical leave will go into effect for workers in Delaware on January 1, 2025.
