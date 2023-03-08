GEORGETOWN, Del. - Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen presented a proclamation for Women's History Month Wednesday night.
The Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame honorees, and members of the community were in attendance as the Governor signed the proclamation.
The proclamation signing was held at Delaware Technical and Community College in Georgetown, where the Delaware Women's Hall of Fame Art Exhibit is on display. The exhibit features 164 portraits, created by artist Theresa Walton.
2021 Inductee Jennifer Cohan says the Women's History Month Proclamation is all about empowerment.
"Looking around this room and all of these photos and all of the amazing things that these Delaware women have done, it just, it really inspires," Cohan says. "Look at some of the younger ladies here today, they are just super inspired and ready to go take on the world. It's just really inspiring and also kind of a call to action that we need to do a lot more of this type of recognition for women in Delaware."
The Delaware Women's Hall of Fame Art Exhibit is on display at Delaware Tech's Georgetown Campus for the rest of the year. Anyone can visit from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.