DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney has set a date to deliver his 2024 State of the State Address.
On Thursday, Jan. 18 the Delaware General Assembly will convene in a Joint Session at 1:45 p.m. Then at 2 p.m. the governor will deliver his address from the House of Representatives Chamber in Legislative Hall.
The following week on Jan. 25 Gov. Carney is set to present his budget proposal for FY 2025 at the Delaware Public Archives building. This presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Carney's State of the State address will be live-streamed on de.gov/sots and on the Governor's YouTube channel.
The budget presentation will be live-streamed on de.gov/budget and on the Governor's YouTube channel.