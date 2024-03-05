DOVER, Del - Delaware Governor John Carney (D) will make his final State of the State address at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Legislative Hall. It was a speech that was originally scheduled for Jan. 18. Carney postponed it saying he was dealing with a fever at that time.
In January, he was able to announce his budget for the 2025 fiscal year which calls for approximately $6 billion in operating expenses. The Governor says nearly 40% of the state's expenses are related to healthcare including the state's Medicaid contribution and benefits for state employees and retirees.
Carney is serving the final year of his second term. He is contemplating continuing his political career by running for Wilmington Mayor. Campaign Finance reports filed show he has raised over $100,000.