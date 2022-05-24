WILMINGTON, De Delaware Gov. John Carney has vetoed a bill to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use. Tuesday's veto came after Carney's repeated concerns in recent years about legalizing recreational pot. Those concerns did not dissuade fellow Democrats from pushing the legislation through the General Assembly. Carney said he supports the medical marijuana industry and agrees that decriminalization was appropriate. But he said promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is not in the best interests of the state, and that questions remain about the long-term health, economic and societal impacts of recreational marijuana use.
