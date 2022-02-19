OCEAN CITY, Md.— At noon on Sat., Gov. Larry Hogan announced the completion of the $38 million expansion of Roland E. Powell Convention Center with a celebratory ribbon cutting. Gov. Hogan says the state-funded project aims to create entrepreneurship opportunities for Marylanders as the state rebounds from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Hogan says the expansion will help entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, as part of the state's $50 million dollar Rural Maryland Economic Development fund.
After the ribbon cutting, Gov. Hogan toured the 39th Annual Seaside Boat Show, a weekend long event where more than 150 exhibitors sold jewelry, electronics, motors, and fishing gear, and boats.
"I came into town last night and I was surprised at home many people were in town, I thought it was summer for a minute!" Gov. Hogan said.
The Ocean City Boat Show, or Seaside Boat Show, continues on Sunday and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for children under 14 years old.
For more information, visit http://www.ocboatshow.com/
For the Ocean City Berlin Optimists's full list of youth groups that will benefit from the Ocean City Boat Show, visit http://ocberlinoptimist.org/