SALISBURY, Md.— On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a $50 million grant fund which will give $10 million to each of 15 Maryland counties, including Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties.
Gov Hogan says the funds will go towards workforce development and job training programs to help Marylanders laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will also go towards local economic development projects to help the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs, and helping universities with projects that will help educate future entrepreneurs.
"It will help us put up more open for business signs in the windows, on our main streets, in our small towns, and it will help us to create thousands of jobs in rural communities, and it will literally transform neighborhoods and communities for the better all across our state," Gov. Hogan said.
The investment will also go towards developing infrastructure, transportation, and broadband internet, to support the growth and expansion of small businesses.