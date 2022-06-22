ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is calling for Maryland to suspend its gas tax once again.
In a statement Wednesday, the governor called on Congress, the Maryland Comptroller's Office, and the Maryland General Assembly to make the move.
“Nearly 100 days ago, Maryland became the first state in the nation to suspend the gas tax, and we proved that it can be done successfully to lower prices for working Americans," Hogan said.
Hogan complimented President Biden for agreeing to suspend the federal gas tax. Governor Hogan says the gas tax in Maryland is set to increase on July 1st, so taking action before that is key.
"There is no reason why we cannot come together and get this done before the July 4th holiday to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs burdening families and businesses," he said.
Maryland was the first state to suspend a gas tax earlier this year.