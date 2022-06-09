Hogan
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks to reporters after signing a measure to enact a new congressional map on Monday, April, 4, 2022 for the state’s eight U.S. House seats. The Republican governor signed legislation for a new map approved by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly last week, after a judge struck down the initial map on March 25 after describing it as a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
 

ANNAPOLIS, Md (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined a long-term preparedness plan for dealing with COVID-19. The plan announced on Thursday includes a focus on treatments to keep people out of hospitals and keeping the state ready to respond to virus variants and a potential increase in cases. Hogan says the state has nearly doubled its “Test to Treat” sites to nearly 90 locations over the last three months. Officials also gave an update on the state’s preparations for vaccinations for children under 5. Pending federal approval, Maryland will have COVID-19 vaccines available for infants and toddlers as early as June 20.

Tags

Recommended for you