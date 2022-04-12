MARYLAND - Another Maryland legislative session is in the books and Governor Larry Hogan says it was a good one. Gov. Hogan joined lawmakers in Annapolis to sign dozens of bills into law, many impacting the Eastern Shore.
The 90-day legislative session has come to an end and Gov. Hogan says it's been a historic and successful one.
"We enacted the largest tax cut package in state history to provide 2 billion dollars of tax relief for retirees and struggling families and small businesses," said Gov. Hogan on Tuesday.
Maryland launched a $50 million grant fund to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and grow jobs in the state's rural regions which includes eastern shore counties like Wicomico and Worcester.
"For the eighth year in a row we've record funded education, we've increased investments in our police, first responders, and public safety," also added Gov. Hogan.
Senator Bill Ferguson says Marylanders can expect investments in mental health care.
"An important impact post-COVID is going to be how this experience has impacted every one of us and how we view the world, and how we view our future, and this year by working together the investments we will make in the state for mental health and the availability for mental health services is truly historic and meaningful," said Sen. Ferguson.
House Speaker Adrienne Jones says the bills signed into law on Tuesday were just a fraction of what the state has done to fuel economic recovery.
"Paid family and medical leave will provide Marylanders with a safety net when they have babies or a medical emergency," said Del. Jones.
Working together to create bi-partisan solutions.
Many other laws will go into effect without Governor Hogan's signature.
A full list can be found by clicking here: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/House-2022-EWS-Early-Presentments.pdf
https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Senate-2022-EWS-Early-Presentments.pdf
https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/SB-528-CSNA-SB-566-Investment-Climate-Risk-EWS-Letter.pdf