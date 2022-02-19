BERLIN, Md.— At 12:30 p.m. on Sat., Gov. Larry Hogan toured the Ocean Downs Casino to speak about the state of Maryland's plan to open five more casino-based vaccine clinics. The vaccination centers are part of Gov. Hogan's Booster Action Plan, which has a $2 million Vax Cash 2.0 promotion to encourage Marylanders to get their booster shots.
The grand prize for the promotion is reported $1 million.
Gov. Hogan spoke about the state's efforts to mitigate the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maryland, and gave an update on the six hospital-based drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maryland, some which are still under construction.
"We've got 95 percent of the adult population vaccinated, so we're trying to get the less than remaining five percent, and we're trying to get everybody boosted so they can be as protected as possible and have more immunity," Gov. Hogan said.
For additional information on the state of Maryland's plans to combat COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/