BALTIMORE, Md. - In the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on March 26 that resulted in the tragic deaths of six roadwork crew members, Maryland Governor Wes Moore reported significant progress in cleanup efforts on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference, Gov. Moore announced that approximately 1,300 tons of steel debris have been successfully removed from the site.
The collapse has severely impacted traffic and operations around the bridge. Unified command announced Friday night that a third temporary channel has been opened on the northeast side of the main channel to alleviate some of the disruption.
Despite the progress in debris removal, two victims from the roadwork crew remain unaccounted for.
In response to the economic toll the bridge collapse has taken on local workers, Gov. Moore unveiled a new relief program aimed at providing financial assistance to affected port workers.
"It is called The Port of Baltimore Worker Support Program and it will be administered also through the Maryland Department of Labor," Moore says. "This new program will provide $430 in weekly relief to port workers who have lost pay and work hours due to the key bridge collapse."
President Joe Biden has urged Congress to authorize the federal government to cover 100 percent of the cleanup and reconstruction costs.
As Maryland continues to navigate the aftermath of this catastrophe, the combined efforts at state and federal levels are focused on not only restoring the bridge but also ensuring the economic stability of those impacted.