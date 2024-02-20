Maryland-- In a solemn tribute to the courage and sacrifices of civil rights and abolition leaders, Governor Wes Moore has directed that the Maryland Flag be lowered to Half-Staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in observance of Civil Rights Heroes Day. This is according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Governor Moore proclaimed Feb. 20 Civil Rights Heroes Day last year.
The department says that the day is to recognize and honor the unwavering dedication of those who fought tirelessly for equality, justice, and human rights throughout history. In its Facebook post, the department stated that the lasting effects of the accomplishments of those who fought for civil rights should remind people of Maryland’s commitment to creating a society where opportunity, hope, and justice are accessible to every citizen.