WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Gov. Wes Moore, among additional officials, issued statements on Friday regarding a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and Maryland.
The agreement outlines plans for continued collaboration between the federal government and Maryland over the next two years to maximize offshore wind energy development in the central Atlantic Ocean. This includes commitments to explore and develop areas for offshore wind leasing.
"Offshore wind holds great promise to lower Marylanders’ energy costs, create good-paying jobs and drive progress on our ambitious clean energy goals," said Van Hollen in a statement. "That’s why I’ve been working closely with the Biden Administration and the governor over many months to ensure we have the leasing space available in the central Atlantic to unleash its full potential. With this pivotal agreement, we’re moving forward on this path to grow our economy and tackle the climate crisis head-on."
Governor Wes Moore also spoke on the matter on Friday, saying "Maryland is serious about offshore wind – not just because of what it means for our environment, but also because of what it means for our economy."
Offshore wind has been a heated debate along the coast. On Wednesday, DNREC and US Wind held a meeting in Lewes that brought in protestors for and against offshore wind projects.
The Maryland Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Administration has scheduled an informational meeting on Thursday, June 13 to discuss a project proposed by US Wind, Inc. The meeting will take place at the Ocean City Convention Center.