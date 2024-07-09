DELAWARE- Delaware Governor John Carney announced the induction of more women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2024. In March, an art exhibit to honor the Women’s Hall of Fame was on display at the University of Delaware. Now, four new honorees were selected from over 50 applicants by the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee. According to the committee, the women have made significant contributions to the state through their diverse and impactful careers. This year’s inductees are Raye Jones Avery, Julissa Coriano, Anna Marie Leo, and Colonel Melissa Zebley. Carney says each woman has demonstrated dedication to the state and hard work within their fields.
According to the committee, the women represent industries such as arts-based community development, social work, dance education, and law enforcement leadership. Raye Jones Avery has 35 years in public service under her belt with many Delaware organizations. Julissa Coriano is a clinical social worker known for her work with undocumented people, the LGBTQIA community, and victims of human trafficking. Anna Marie Leo is a dance studio founder in Wilmington with students who've made it to Broadway. Colonel Melissa Zebley is a 32-year veteran of the Delaware State Police and made history in July 2020 as the first woman to serve as the 26th Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. The committee says the induction ceremony, celebrating the 43rd year of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame, will take place this fall.