WILMINGTON, Del.- Governor John Carney is throwing his support behind Eugene Young, Jr. to represent Delaware's At-Large Congressional District. The move is in contrast to many of Carney's contemporaries who have backed State Senator Sarah McBride.
Carney said Young's track record as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority underscores his commitment to affordable housing and community revitalization statewide.
“Growing up on the East Side of Wilmington, I would have never envisioned that one day I would serve in the Governor’s Cabinet, let alone receive his endorsement for my candidacy for U.S. Congress," Young said in a statement. "I am campaigning to improve the lives of all communities from Claymont to Selbyville by standing tall to make housing, health care, and the cost of living affordable for all Delawareans.”
Young's endorsement by Carney diverges from other notable political movements in the state. Four statewide elected officials have backed Young's opponent, State Senator Sarah McBride, including Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis. Earlier this month, Davis ended her run for Congress, citing health reasons after having a double mastectomy.
McBride, a prominent figure in Delaware politics, has gained traction for her advocacy on healthcare access and green technologies. She made national news when she was elected as the first openly transgender state senator in the United States.
Delaware's Primary Election is scheduled for September 10th.