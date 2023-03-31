DELAWARE - Delaware Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency another 30 days.
The extension was announced on Friday.
In the past, the Governor's office has noted the state of emergency allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.
The Public Health Emergency has been in place for much of the pandemic, though it was briefly suspended in 2022.
Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.